LYNXX Network delivers Giving Tree

LYNXX Networks recently completed its 11th annual Giving Tree event.

Fifty-eight children in the Oakdale, Camp Douglas and New Lisbon areas ranging from 2-12 grades received gifts. All childrens’ names are kept anonymous.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Lisbon Elementary School, Camp Douglas Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School and the Juneau County Foster Care Program collaborated with LYNXX on the event. Individuals and organizations from the Camp Douglas and New Lisbon communities also donated gifts.

The event originated as a leadership project created by Lynxx employee Karla Krause, when she participated in the Juneau County Advanced Leadership Program. Along with Krause, LYNXX employees Tom Lowe, Ann Anderson and Kayla Giraud delivered gifts to the schools.

Organizers of the Giving Tree received assistance from members from Volk Field NCOAGA, Camp Douglas Memorial VFW Post 10911, Royal Bank Camp Douglas branch, members of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas, Lynxx employees, directors and customers.

LYNXX Networks is headquartered in Camp Douglas. It offers internet and telephone service to customers in Monroe, Juneau and La Crosse counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.