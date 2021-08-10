Lynxx Networks leadership recognized by Juneau County Economic Development

Lynxx Networks, a Smart Rural Community Provider, was recently recognized with the Partnership Award by the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation. The JCEDC’s Partnership Award recognizes Lynxx’s “significant contributions to regional economic development along with its ongoing collaboration and support of JCEDC.”

Lynxx Networks president Gary Robison was presented with the Leadership Award from JCEDC. Robison is a founding member of JCEDC with 30 years of membership and leadership.

Lynxx Networks, headquartered in Camp Douglas, is a fiber network services provider to businesses and residents in portions of Juneau, Monroe, and La Crosse counties. For more information on Lynxx Networks visit www.getlynxx.com or follow it on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

