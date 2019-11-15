Lynxx Networks, an Internet provider based in Camp Douglas, was recently named a Smart Rural Community Provider by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association. The program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting economic development, education, efficient energy distribution and use, state-of-the-art health care and other issues for rural America.
“Lynxx Networks brings us one of our important infrastructure pieces, and that’s broadband,” said Terry Whipple, Juneau County economic development director. “We, of course, have the Interstate going through, but when we look at the future and the technologies and benefits that are going to be brought about by broadband, it’s become probably one of our most important pieces of infrastructure for a rural area.”
In order to receive recognition as a Smart Rural Community Provider, Lynxx Networks was required to affirm that it:
- Offers 25/3 Mbps broadband to at least 50 percent.
- Has broadband subscription rates of at least 50 percent.
- Is committed to program principles of collaboration and innovation.
As a result of Lynxx Networks national recognition, Camp Douglas, New Lisbon, Hustler and portions of the town of Gemantown will now be celebrated as a Smart Rural Community.
“If you look at our future it’s going to rely heavily on broadband. From robotics to artificial intelligence, all those things require broadband infrastructure, and Lynxx Networks brings that to this area,” Whipple said. “It also helps us modernize as far as the amenities that residents want to live here. Broadband has become everything from our existing business, future business, existing population and future population. We salute Lynxx Networks for its hard work and investment in our infrastructure allowing us to be on par with those in the most connected regions of America.”
NTCA chief executive officer Shirley Bloomfield also recognized Lynxx Networks for gaining the recognition.
“We are so excited to welcome another Smart Rural Community Provider into this growing network of innovative broadband providers delivering the Internet’s fastest speeds in some of the most remote and rural communities of our country,” Bloomfield said. “I applaud Lynxx Networks for their commitment to enabling cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and promote economic development in their region and nationwide.”
