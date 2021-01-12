 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LYNXX supports Giving Tree for local children
0 comments

LYNXX supports Giving Tree for local children

{{featured_button_text}}

LYNXX Networks recently completed its 12th annual Giving Tree event. Gift wishes of 59 local children were fulfilled for children grades 2-12 in the Oakdale, Camp Douglas and New Lisbon areas.

New Lisbon Elementary School, Camp Douglas Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School and Juneau County Foster Care Program supported the effort, along with members from Volk Field NCOAGA, Camp Douglas Memorial VFW Post 10911, Royal Bank (Camp Douglas branch), members of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas and LYNXX employees, directors and customers.

The names of the gift recipients are kept anonymous.

The event originated as a leadership project created by LYNXX employee Karla Krause when she participated in the Juneau County advanced leadership program.  Along with Krause, LYNXX employees Tom Lowe, Ann Anderson and Kayla Giraud delivered gifts to the schools.

LYNXX Networks is headquartered at 127 Hwy. 1s-16, Camp Douglas, and offers fiber-based residential and business local telephone service, long distance service, gigabit internet, television, and business cloud-based data and voice services to customers in Monroe, Juneau and La Crosse counties.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Katelyn Miller of Tomah has been named resident assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2020-21 academic year.

News

STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Stu…

News

BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News