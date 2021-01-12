LYNXX supports Giving Tree for local children

LYNXX Networks recently completed its 12th annual Giving Tree event. Gift wishes of 59 local children were fulfilled for children grades 2-12 in the Oakdale, Camp Douglas and New Lisbon areas.

New Lisbon Elementary School, Camp Douglas Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School and Juneau County Foster Care Program supported the effort, along with members from Volk Field NCOAGA, Camp Douglas Memorial VFW Post 10911, Royal Bank (Camp Douglas branch), members of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas and LYNXX employees, directors and customers.

The names of the gift recipients are kept anonymous.

The event originated as a leadership project created by LYNXX employee Karla Krause when she participated in the Juneau County advanced leadership program. Along with Krause, LYNXX employees Tom Lowe, Ann Anderson and Kayla Giraud delivered gifts to the schools.

LYNXX Networks is headquartered at 127 Hwy. 1s-16, Camp Douglas, and offers fiber-based residential and business local telephone service, long distance service, gigabit internet, television, and business cloud-based data and voice services to customers in Monroe, Juneau and La Crosse counties.

