Magazine picks Warrens Cranberry Festival for best shows lists

Readers of Sunshine Artist magazine, a nationally distributed show and festival guide, recently ranked the Warrens Cranberry Festival among the best shows in the country.

Artists were able to cast their votes April through June to nominate their highest money-making shows from 2019. The ballot asked artists to list the 10 most profitable art and/or craft shows they exhibited at during the previous year, indicate their level of gross sales at each event and note whether they consider themselves to be fine artists or craftspeople for each event.

The results were tabulated using a weighted scale based on four sales levels to ensure that all events can compete against each other fairly.

“It is a great honor to be ranked among the best shows in the country, particularly when our exhibiting artists have nominated us,” said festival manager Kim Schroeder.

It’s the second straight year the festival has been honored by the magazine.

The Warrens Cranberry Festival began in 1973 to raise funds to improve the quality of life in the village of Warrens.