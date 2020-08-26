Magazine picks Warrens Cranberry Festival for best shows lists

Readers of Sunshine Artist magazine, a nationally distributed show and festival guide, recently ranked the Warrens Cranberry Festival among the best shows in the country.
Artists were able to cast their votes April through June to nominate their highest money-making shows from 2019. The ballot asked artists to list the 10 most profitable art and/or craft shows they exhibited at during the previous year, indicate their level of gross sales at each event and note whether they consider themselves to be fine artists or craftspeople for each event.
The results were tabulated using a weighted scale based on four sales levels to ensure that all events can compete against each other fairly.
“It is a great honor to be ranked among the best shows in the country, particularly when our exhibiting artists have nominated us,” said festival manager Kim Schroeder.
It’s the second straight year the festival has been honored by the magazine.
The Warrens Cranberry Festival began in 1973 to raise funds to improve the quality of life in the village of Warrens.
The first festival was organized in five weeks with 75 booths in the art and crafts area and attendance was 3,500 people. Since then it has grown from a small community festival to an international festival with approximately 140,000 people attending.
The 2020 festival, scheduled for Sept. 25-27, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans are already under way for the 48th annual Warrens Cranberry Festival, which runs Sept. 24-26, 2021 with the opening of the art and craft show, flea and antique market and farmers market.
The farmers market is expected to draw over 100 vendors selling fresh produce, including cranberries and cranberry products. The flea and antique market normally includes approximately 350 vendors selling new merchandise, toys, collectibles and a variety of antiques. The art and crafts show traditionally features more than 850 artists and crafters coming from 35 states. The booths are handpicked for their unusual and interesting art or craft.
The festival also features cranberry marsh tours, a giant parade, music, food and activities for the whole family.
In 2019, the Warrens Cranberry Festival provided over $113,000 to local organizations. Local organizations that benefited include 4-H clubs, Cranberry Lioness, Tomah High School’s Limited Edition show choir, Safety Patrol, Tomah Boys & Girls Club, Tomah Fire Department, Town of Lincoln Fire Department, Warrens Area Youth Association, Warren Mills Cemetery, Warrens Elementary School PTO, Warrens Youth Wrestling, Warrens VFW, Clay Target Team, Coulee Comets Snowmobile Club, Tomah/Warrens Sportsman’s Alliance, Gridiron, FFA, Snowmobile Trails of Monroe County, Oakdale Lions, DECA club and many area churches.
The festival also donated $13,605 to the village of Warrens. It has donated more than $3 million to local schools, fire departments and other non-profit organizations since its inception.
