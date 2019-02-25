Award-winning Nashville recording artist Maggie Mae Hilliard will be performing with Heartland Country Band and Leroy “Elvis” Peterson at the Pittsville School District Auditorium in Pittsville Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m.
The concert is a fundraiser for The Highground veterans memorial near Neillsville.
Maggie Mae is a regular performer on the RFD TV television station. She has performed in Branson, Missouri, and was awarded the 2018 Rio Valley Texas Female Vocalist of the Year. Maggie tours the country often in support of military veterans.
Heartland Country Band will accompany Maggie Mae with their performances on fiddles, guitars, steel guitars, piano, drums and vocals. Leroy “Elvis” Peterson will also be part of the show. He performs songs popularized by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and other artists.
The concert is reserved-seating only. Tickets are $25, and all ticket purchasers are automatically entered in a door prize drawing.
To order tickets, call The Highground at 715-743-4224.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.