CAMP DOUGLAS — A 40-year-old facility maintenance specialist from Warrens is dead after an accident at Volk Field.
The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs reported that Nicholas Janz died while performing duties at the military base July 1. He was pronounced dead about 11 a.m. by Tomah Memorial Hospital staff.
A DMA spokesperson said Janz was replacing light bulbs on a runway when he touched a "live electrical source."
In a press release, DMA said it is working with state and local officials to review the details of the accident. The release described Janz "as a diligent and dedicated employee, and all of the Wisconsin DMA mourns his loss."
Janz is survived by a wife and three children. He had been employee with DMA since 2010.
