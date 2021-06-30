Make sure livestock get enough water

Summer is now in full swing, including a couple of heat waves. Do your livestock have access to sufficient quantity and quality of water?

As I have traveled around parts of western Wisconsin, I have observed that most areas are in need of rain. This may be impacting streams and ponds that some livestock producers use as a water source for their cattle.

Water is a sometimes-overlooked essential element that livestock need. Making sure the livestock have sufficient quality and quantity of water is important for them to achieve optimum growth and performance.

The amount of water an animal needs daily is dependent upon many factors. Size, age, stage of production condition, and average daily temperature are all factors that influence an animal’s water needs.

In addition to quantity, cattle producers should also pay attention to the quality of the water, making sure that it is fresh, and that there is sufficient capacity that all animals may get access to the water in a timely manner.