A 32-year-old Little Chute man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after he allegedly transported a 16-year-old to a motel in Oakdale and had sex with her on multiple occasions.
Jason Santiago was referred for having sexual intercourse with a child 16 or 17 years old, interfering with parental custody, contributing to truancy and human trafficking.
According to the report, Santiago met the girl in a foster facility in Stevens Point. The girl later transferred to a facility in Racine, and Santiago allegedly helped her run away from a high school in Racine Feb. 6 and transported her to a private residence in Plover, where Santiago resided with four other adults.
Santiago and another adult transported the girl to a motel in Oakdale in late February, and they remained there until April 1 before moving to Little Chute. While at the motel, the girl said she felt obligated to have sex with Santiago because he was her sole means of support. The report says the girl did work for a security company owned by Santiago and that he told his employees that the girl was his daughter.
The girl said she and Santiago had sex one more time after they arrived in Little Chute. Santiago was arrested April 6 after police responded to a disturbance at a Little Chute residence.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
