A West Salem man was critically injured during a March 3 bar fight at the Rite Spot Bar Tavern in Sparta.
Police arrested 34-year-old Joshua Orrico and referred him to the Monroe County District Attorney for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Orrico hit the victim and rendered him unconscious. Orrico continued the assault after the victim fell to the ground. The assault didn't stop until a witness pulled Orrico away.
Orrico left the tavern on foot. He was located a short time later by a Sparta Police Department officer and taken into custody.
Orrico was released on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions not to have contact with the victim, not to consume alcohol or be in any bar, tavern or liquor store, and not to act or threaten to act in any violent manner.
The victim remained hospitalized as of March 5.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Sparta Police Department, Sparta Ambulance and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.