KENDALL — The Monroe County Sheriff's office is investigating a report of a man who attempted to entice a 14-year-old girl into his vehicle.
A girl was walking along the 100 block of West South Railroad Street in the village of Kendall about 11 a.m. Thursday, authorities said, when a male was sitting in his truck parked alongside the street. He smiled at the girl and told her to get in the back of his vehicle. The girl told him she was going to call police, and he drove off.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, with a red beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt. The truck is described as a black, newer model four-door vehicle with a topper.
Officers from the sheriff’s department and the village of Kendall responded to the call but were unable to locate the truck or the driver.
The sheriff's office is attempting to ascertain the intentions of the driver and is seeking information so investigators can speak to him about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Communications Center at 608-269-2117.
