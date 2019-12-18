Mandy's owners open Camp Douglas restaurant

The owners of Mandy’s Cafe & Deli in Tomah opened a second restaurant, Bluff View Dining, on Wednesday in part of the former Target Bluff German Haus restaurant that closed in 2014 near the Interstate 90 Camp Douglas exit.

Mandy Bacholl said she and her mother, Tammy Waltemath, will continue to operate the Tomah restaurant, which they opened in November 2018.

Their new restaurant occupies the bar area and a dining room in the former German restaurant. The rest of the building is home to Target Bluff German Haus Shops, which Janet and Steve Horstman opened in May 2018 after buying the building in 2016 and renovating it. There, vendors sell such things as antiques, crafts, giftware and Wisconsin-made food items.

“It’s a full-service restaurant with a full-service bar,” Bacholl said of Bluff View Dining, whose winter hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The menu includes such things as burgers, other sandwiches, steaks, seafood, pasta dishes and a soup and salad bar, Bacholl said.

“We’ll do a Friday night fish buffet and a Saturday prime rib dinner” among other things, she said.