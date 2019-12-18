Mandy's owners open Camp Douglas restaurant

The owners of Mandy’s Cafe & Deli in Tomah opened a second restaurant, Bluff View Dining, on Wednesday in part of the former Target Bluff German Haus restaurant that closed in 2014 near the Interstate 90 Camp Douglas exit.
Mandy Bacholl said she and her mother, Tammy Waltemath, will continue to operate the Tomah restaurant, which they opened in November 2018.
Their new restaurant occupies the bar area and a dining room in the former German restaurant. The rest of the building is home to Target Bluff German Haus Shops, which Janet and Steve Horstman opened in May 2018 after buying the building in 2016 and renovating it. There, vendors sell such things as antiques, crafts, giftware and Wisconsin-made food items.
“It’s a full-service restaurant with a full-service bar,” Bacholl said of Bluff View Dining, whose winter hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday.
The menu includes such things as burgers, other sandwiches, steaks, seafood, pasta dishes and a soup and salad bar, Bacholl said.
“We’ll do a Friday night fish buffet and a Saturday prime rib dinner” among other things, she said.
“The opportunity came around, and we figured we’d explore it,” Bacholl said of opening a second restaurant. “We enjoy running the one (in Tomah) and thought we’d do another.”
For more information, visit Bluff View Dining’s Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8441.