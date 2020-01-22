Mangum Radio purchases three stations, changes a Tomah format

Magnum Communications has purchased three radio stations in southeast Wisconsin and changed the format of an AM/FM Tomah station.

NRG Media announced that it has sold radio stations WFAW-AM and WSJY-FM in Fort Atkinson and WKCH-FM in Whitewater. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, based company is headed by Mary Quass.

Magnum Communications is a Portage-based company owned by Dave Magnum. The company owns stations in Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, including three FM stations and one AM station in Tomah.

Magnum said the purchases have a personal aspect. He said his maternal grandmother grew up on a Fort Atkinson farm and that his late wife, Lynn, who helped build Magnum Communications, considered Quass a role model in the business.

The purchase was made pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission. Magnum Communications purchased three stations from NRG in 2007.

"That transaction went as smooth as silk," Magnum said. "We look forward to the same outcome with the acquisitions of WFAW, WSJY and WKCH."