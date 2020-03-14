March 18 Tomah superintendent forum modified in wake of COVID-19

The Tomah Area School District will go forward with its Wednesday, March 18 forum to introduce the three finalists for the superintendent's position but with modifications.

To limit the size of the audience in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, attendance will be limited to the first 100 people who arrive in the auditorium.

The forum, which begins at 6 p.m., will be broadcast live on the school district’s YouTube Channel. The link can be found on the district’s website and Facebook pages.

For those who participate via YouTube, a link will be made available to submit questions to the candidates and to leave comments for school board members to consider.

The finalists are:

Kehl Arnson, superintendent of the Viroqua School District.

Michelle Clark, principal at Tomah LaGrange Elementary School and former assistant Tomah Middle School principal.

Charles “Mike” Hanson II, former superintendent at the Joliet (Ill.) Township High School District 204.

The board is expected to hire the new superintendent in early April. Cindy Zahrte, the district's superintendent since 2010, is retiring at the end of June.

Anyone with questions about the forum can contact the school district office at 608-374-7004.

