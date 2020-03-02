Marilyn School of Dance charity showcase March 7 at Tomah High School

Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry and Families First of Monroe County will be the featured area charities recognized and supported at this year’s Marilyn School of Dance Student Choreography Showcase and Charity Fundraiser, Saturday March 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Tomah High School auditorium.

Audience members have the opportunity to vote for their favorite young choreographer/performer.

Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor and Families First split the tickets sales of this event to each receive $676. Last year’s winner was Courtney Hale with her contemporary solo to “Bullet in a Gun.” Hale choose the Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry to receive the additional funds raised from voting. adding $1,001 to the donation. Hale personally received a $50 scholarship to the dance workshop of her choice to advance her technical training.

More than 30 budding choreographers and dancers will hit the Tomah High School stage. Young choreographers have worked to create pieces using varying levels, space, tempo and floor patterns.

The pieces being presented include jazz, contemporary, hip hop, lyrical, ballet, Irish, tap and musical theatre.