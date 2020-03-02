Marilyn School of Dance charity showcase March 7 at Tomah High School

Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry and Families First of Monroe County will be the featured area charities recognized and supported at this year’s Marilyn School of Dance Student Choreography Showcase and Charity Fundraiser, Saturday March 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Tomah High School auditorium.
Audience members have the opportunity to vote for their favorite young choreographer/performer.
Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor and Families First split the tickets sales of this event to each receive $676. Last year’s winner was Courtney Hale with her contemporary solo to “Bullet in a Gun.” Hale choose the Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry to receive the additional funds raised from voting. adding $1,001 to the donation. Hale personally received a $50 scholarship to the dance workshop of her choice to advance her technical training.
More than 30 budding choreographers and dancers will hit the Tomah High School stage. Young choreographers have worked to create pieces using varying levels, space, tempo and floor patterns.
The pieces being presented include jazz, contemporary, hip hop, lyrical, ballet, Irish, tap and musical theatre.
The emcees for the evening will be MSD graduating seniors Ellie Eswein and Natalie Zeps. Both will be spotlighted in their senior solos. Eswein will perform a lyrical piece to “Gone, Gone, Gone,” and Zeps will perform to “Stay,” which she previously performed as the retiring Miss Dance Masters of Wisconsin 2019 at its November pageant.
You have free articles remaining.
The other choreographers include Bella Arne, Addison Berry, Samantha Blazek, Trinity Brach, Aly Brookman, Laney Champlin, Whitney Draeger, Jessica Dreier, Ellie Eagleson, Glynnis Fleming, Emma Gearing, Kaitlynn Gigous, Macie Goldsmith, Evie Haldeman, Shelby Hale, Klara Hall, Addy Hammer, Ruby Joyce, Lucy Miller, Briahna Piepenburg, Livia Rezin, Makenna Roose, Olivia Rumsey, Kyla Schreck, Allison Schroeder and Natalie Schroeder.
The award-winning Dance Stars from MSD will also feature their 2020 competition concert. The Dance Stars are a not-for-profit performing dance company sharing their love of the art of dance by performing as a community service group. They have performed at Disney World Florida, opened for the Harlem Globe Trotters at the La Crosse Center, performed for the Good Sam’s RV Club National Convention, rocked the Carnival Cruise Ship Destiny and have opened for “Tomah Night” at the Loggers’ games in La Crosse, conducted a cultural exchange in Barcelona, Spain, and will tour Ireland this summer.
The Dance Stars, under the direction of Suzanne Swanson Wagner and Alumni Abby Skowronski, range in age from 13-17. They include Trinity Brach, Whitney Draeger, Jessica Dreier, Emma Gearing, Shelby Hale, Livia Rezin and Natalie Zeps.
The MSD NOVA Dance Company under the direction of Natalie Zeps will perform “Up All Night” and “Sing, Sing, Sing.” NOVA members include Samantha Blazek, Aly Brookman, Laney Champlin, Glynnis Fleming, Kaitlynn Gigous, Macie Goldsmith, Ruby Joyce, Allison Schroeder, Natalie Schroeder and Brooke Wagner. The NOVAS are a community service-based group performing for nursing homes and area events.
Joining in the spotlight will be The Elation Dance Company from Delafield directed by MSD alumni and Tomah High School graduate Marja (Martalock) Finnigan. This is the 11th year the two studios have united in a dance exchange. The Dance Stars traveled to Delafield in February for a joint performance and now the Elation Dancers return the favor in March.
Also appearing will be the Tomah MSD teaching assistants under the direction of Lauren Patterson, previewing their spring performance production number to “The Evolution of Dance.” The MSD assistants include Isabelle Arne, Aly Brookman, Laney Champlin, Whitney Draeger, Alauna Eckelberg, Glynnis Fleming, Kaitlynn Gigous, Shelby Hale, Lucy Miller and Makenna Roose.
Tickets are availableat Marilyn School of Dance, LLC and at the door. For more information, call at 608-372-7488.