State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, has been re-appointed to the legislature’s budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance for the 2019-20 legislative session.
He was appointed to the position by state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
“I am honored to continue my service on the JFC,” Marklein said. “This appointment is one of the most effective ways for me to dedicate my skills, expertise and talents in finance to my role as your state Senator.
As a member of the JFC, Marklein said he is "able to influence our state budget and the priorities of our government.
“This appointment enables me to make sure that rural Wisconsin is represented and that our priorities are fairly funded," he said. I look forward to working with my colleagues to keep rural Wisconsin top-of-mind. It is a true privilege and a great responsibility that I do not take lightly.
Marklein was first appointed to the JFC as a freshman Senator in 2014. He was reappointed in 2016.
Marklein won re-election to his second four-year term over Democrat Kriss Marion Nov. 6. His 17th state Senate District includes all of Juneau County and the towns of Clifton and Glendale and village of Kendall in Monroe County.
Republicans hold a 19-14 majority in the state Senate.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
