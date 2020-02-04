Marklein to conduct Feb. 7 listening session in New Lisbon

State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, will conduct a listening session at New Lisbon City Hall Friday, Feb. 7 from 9-10 a.m.

“All residents of the 17th Senate District are invited to join me for a listening session in the coming weeks,” Marklein said. “These sessions are your opportunity to provide input and share ideas in person.”

The format of the listening sessions allows constituents to address the audience and present their opinions on state issues. Depending on the number of people who attend, Marklein’s staff may set a time limit for each attendee to share their thoughts (2-3 minutes) so that everyone has a chance to speak. If there are only a few people, the session may be more casual.

Constituents with personal issues that are not related to the budget process can meet with Sen. Marklein’s staff during the listening session.

Marklein has scheduled seven listening session throughout the district between Feb. 7-24. His district includes all of Juneau County and the village of Kendall and towns of Clifton and Glendale in Monroe County.

