MARRIAGE LICENSES
Monroe County

Cody Alan Limberg and Samantha Jo Reffke

Jeffrey James Selbrede and Jessica Ann Diels

Kyle Charles Brummund and Chanda Lynn Marie Escher

Gerald Dennis Cote and Jay Kathy Martinovich

Cody James Mlsna and Nicole Eileen Hartman

John Henry Mohr and Shawndee Renae Schaitel

Gary William Olson and Shannon Elizabeth Rapp

Adam Wade Carlson and Kelly Anne Doro

Francisco Javier Hernandez Hernandez and Elitzadely Bonner

Joseph Leroy Zebro and Angela Josephine Stoczynski

Richard Rueben Stuessel and Lyndell Marie Alton

Jared Richard Von Haden and Krista Lynn Westpfahl

Breanna Elizabeth Line and Nicole Jane Marie Lessard

Phillip Warren Shannon and Jessica Lee Resop

James Daniel Puent and Amanda Marie Neumann

Brian David Harrie and Sarah Marie Zielsdorf

James Eric May and Dawn Marie Springman

Mark Andrew Perkins and Caitlin Elizabeth Stanley

