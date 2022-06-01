MARRIAGE LICENSES

Monroe CountyDamon Matthew Young and Trulee Ann Silver
Matthew Scott Douma and Crystal Lynn Perry
Perry J. Schrock and Marilyn U. Borntrager
Brandon Michael Johnson and Kaleigh Michelle Bankston
Michael Lee Baumgarten and Amber Jeanette-Elaine Antony
Hayden Chad Peters and Alayna Jo Mahr
Jennifer Lynn Rattle and Jordan Bernice Gorham
Christopher Michael Hina and Averyll Jean Leyba
Jeffrey Allan Schroeder and Tammie Jo Skrabel
Jason Fuents and Jennifer Jo Miller
Douglas Allen Peterson and Laurie Ann Bjerke
Jay Martin Waltemath and Angela Marie Johnson
Craig Allen Schendel and Lisa Marie Kast
Joni L. Miller and Malinda J. Yoder
Kyle Matthew Pershing and Samantha Rae Deguire