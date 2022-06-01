 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Monroe CountyDamon Matthew Young and Trulee Ann Silver

Matthew Scott Douma and Crystal Lynn Perry

Perry J. Schrock and Marilyn U. Borntrager

Brandon Michael Johnson and Kaleigh Michelle Bankston

Michael Lee Baumgarten and Amber Jeanette-Elaine Antony

Hayden Chad Peters and Alayna Jo Mahr

Jennifer Lynn Rattle and Jordan Bernice Gorham

Christopher Michael Hina and Averyll Jean Leyba

Jeffrey Allan Schroeder and Tammie Jo Skrabel

Jason Fuents and Jennifer Jo Miller

Douglas Allen Peterson and Laurie Ann Bjerke

Jay Martin Waltemath and Angela Marie Johnson

Craig Allen Schendel and Lisa Marie Kast

Joni L. Miller and Malinda J. Yoder

Kyle Matthew Pershing and Samantha Rae Deguire

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

