MARRIAGE LICENSES

Morgan Garth Wakefield and Rachel Renee Head

Samuel Lafinst Jordan and Cassidy Danielle Williams

Kaleb Malachai Moseley and Katelyn Rebah Hericks

Cody Lee Peters and Ashley Nicole Pugh

Adam Matthew Rentz and Stacey Mae Johnson

Jonas E. Yoder and Marie D. Kauffman

Joshua Robert Isensee and Samantha Ann Kachler

Robert Edward Utley and Samantha Kay LaPorte

