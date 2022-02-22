MARRIAGE LICENSES

Morgan Garth Wakefield and Rachel Renee Head
Samuel Lafinst Jordan and Cassidy Danielle Williams
Kaleb Malachai Moseley and Katelyn Rebah Hericks
Cody Lee Peters and Ashley Nicole Pugh
Adam Matthew Rentz and Stacey Mae Johnson
Jonas E. Yoder and Marie D. Kauffman
Joshua Robert Isensee and Samantha Ann Kachler
Robert Edward Utley and Samantha Kay LaPorte
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today