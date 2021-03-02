 Skip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cole Christopher Roy and Katelyn Elizabeth Hanson

William Forrest Gross and Morgan Anne Oschwald

Jason Joseph Schaitel and Randi Lindsay French

Benjamin Matias Alvarez and Daisy Colon Patino

Leslie Eugene Phillips and Nicole Jean Griffin

Cole Alexander Allen and Kirsten Arlene Anderson

Tyler Ross Boegler and Michael Frank Keichinger Jr.

Robert Lee Gilbertson and Jordyn Emma Hause

Richard Elmer Roberts and Sandra Ann Coopman

Casey Ryan Alm and Serena Ann Vian

Kevin Joseph Hall and Anna Marie Sivanich

Noah Robert Taylor and Kilie Britney Noel Adams

Tobias B. Yoder and Laura A. Yoder

Amos B. Miller and Clara E. Borntreger

Steven Randall Appel and Amy Jo Griffin

Dean Roger Tompkins and Joyce Marie Olson

Eric Paul Boyum and Moriah Marie Keiper

Kevin Thomas Smith and Peggy Sue Peterson

Christopher Russell Hanson and Veronica Lynn Stewart

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

