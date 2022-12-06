 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mask requirement returns at Tomah Health

  • 0

NBC reports that millions of people in the U.S. have reported cases of influenza since the beginning of October.

Tomah Health is requiring all visitors to wear a mask. The regulation was reinstated beginning Dec. 5.

The hospital had lifted masking requirements back in September when COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses were declining.

Hospital chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN, said the masking requirement is necessary due to an increase in respiratory illnesses.

“We have seen a growing number of patients with respiratory conditions, including influenza, which has prompted us to again require masking at all our locations, including the hospital, our Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care facility in Tomah,” said Myhre.

She said there is no change in the number of visitors allowed at Tomah Health locations.

Myhre said it is critical for everyone to do the basics like masking and distancing in public, staying home when sick and washing hands often to help prevent the spread of illnesses. She added that with the continued support from the public, following these recommendations will also help ease pressure on hospital staff.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News