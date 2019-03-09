Two Mauston residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for forging a check and cashing it in Tomah.
Jacob Samuel Williams and Sarah Ann Williams, both 27, were referred for forgery and uttering a forged document.
Tomah police were contacted by Marquette County officials in December concerning a forged check complaint. A business in the Marquette County town of Douglas reported that two payroll checks were listed with the same check number. One was a legitimate check, but the second was a check for $824.69 made out to Sara Williams.
The check was cashed Dec. 6 at Walmart in Tomah, and video surveillance reportedly identified Sara Williams as collecting the money. The report says Jacob Williams attempted to cash a check while in the store with Sara Williams but was denied.
Police attempted to contact the two suspects in Mauston but were unsuccessful. They were apprehended Feb. 17 in Monroe County after sliding off the road in an allegedly stolen vehicle and fleeing after a police officer pulled over to assist them. The two were later found hiding in a nearby barn. They are the subjects of an ongoing statewide mail theft investigation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
