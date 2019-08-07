MAUSTON - A severe thunderstorm in Juneau County on Aug. 5 brought about two inches of rain over a three-hour period and wind gusts close to 50 miles per hour, bringing down trees and causing about 2,400 residents in Mauston to lose power.
Alliant Energy worked to restore power overnight, bringing in crews to assist from Tomah, Baraboo, and Portage.
There was heavy rain but no reports of weather-related damage in Monroe County. The city of Tomah reported 1.42 inches of rain Monday night. The storm path continued a recent trend of heavy weather that bypassed Tomah to the north and east.
Alliant spokesperson Annemarie Newman said the company brings in "whatever crews are needed" from other areas to restore power. Newman said the majority of residents and businesses in Mauston had power restored between 9 and 10 p.m., with almost all power restored by midnight.
“About two–thirds of the town was without power,” said Mauston Director of Public Works Rob Nelson. “It was the worst storm in a long time.”
According to Nelson, there were no injuries to report and only one tree fell on a garage causing damage. The remaining trees that fell missed hitting houses, garages, and vehicles, though the Mauston Fire Department received about six calls for trees on fire from hitting live wires.
Newman said three circuits at three substations took "quite a bit of damage," leading to the outages. Once Alliant restored power to residents and businesses, crews continued working on clearing lines.
“The tree damage is pretty substantial,” said Nelson. “We also lost two street light poles that blew over.”
The storm knocked over numerous trees, including large trees uprooted in the McDonald’s parking lot and on Suszycki Drive and smaller trees throughout the city. Many other trees throughout the area snapped, causing branches and significant portions of trees to fall in yards and across driveways and roads.
Nelson said the Mauston Cemetery sustained significant damage, with numerous trees falling. Cleanup will be ongoing in the cemetery and throughout the city with work expected to finish during the week of Aug. 11-17.
