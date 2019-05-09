Businesses in Tomah’s downtown can apply for funds to improve their building facade.
The funding is available through the city of Tomah, and to help educate the downtown businesses and answer questions, the city will hold an information session on Thursday, May 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Murray’s on Main. The discussion will be led by Andrew Bremer, of MSA Professionals, who facilitated Tomah’s Downtown Master Plan.
While the informational session will be geared toward the businesses in TIF District 8, anyone interested in hearing about the facade improvement program and funding mechanism is encouraged to attend. Light appetizers will be served, and a cash bar will be available.
Tomah’s Downtown Master Plan can be found at tomahwisconsin.com/tomah-downtown-master-plan. Businesses wishing to apply for facade improvement funds can contact the city of Tomah for applications.
The city’s downtown master plan recently received the “Star Award” from the American Planning Association.
