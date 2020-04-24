Mayo in Sparta to offer drive-up COVID-19 testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta will begin offering COVID-19 testing next week, joining the La Crosse location in providing drive-up service.

Starting April 27, Mayo Clinic Health System Sparta will perform testing from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with eligible patients to park their vehicles under the canopy along K Street, behind the hospital building.

Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse have both been offering drive-up testing for the virus since March 17.

“Residents in Monroe, Jackson, Juneau and Vernon counties have limited access to testing for COVID-19. To address this issue, as some of the counties have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases the last number of weeks, we will be making it easier for them to receive testing closer to home,” says Dr. Paul Molling, primary care chair for Mayo Clinic Health System. “We’ve been approached by several entities to do this and we feel this resource is invaluable to the residents we serve in these communities.”

Patients with symptoms must call the Mayo Clinic Health System nurse triage line or their primary care provider to be screened before coming to the clinic.