Alex Knoepker of Tomah and Sierra Gallup of Sparta are the 2019 winners of the Monroe County Area Retired Educators Association scholarship
The annual scholarship is awarded to a Monroe County public high school graduate who has been accepted into the school of education at his or her chosen college or university. It carries on the tradition of the Ollie M. Swanson Scholarship, which honored the superintendent of Monroe County Schools by presenting a scholarship in her name each year from 1957 to 2012. At that time Margaret Rowan, representing all past and current retired teachers who administered the Swanson Scholarship over the decades, transferred the remaining Swanson funds to MCAREA. This year the organization awarded $500 scholarships to two very qualified applicants.
Gallup graduated from Sparta High School in 2016 and is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she majors in elementary education. She has also been accepted into the early childhood/English as a second language program in the University School of Education. She enjoys coaching volleyball and working with young children. She believes that building relationships is the key to successful teaching and hopes to be an effective and fun teacher, eventually pursuing a masters degree in the education field.
Knoepker graduated from Tomah High School in 2016 and is enrolled at UW-Eau Claire majoring in music education. He hopes to share his passion for music with his students using the experiences, techniques and tools he has gained through own his education. Alex has served as a coordinator for the State Solo and Ensemble Festival on the UW-Eau Claire campus and as director of the of Tomah High School’s Limited Edition show choir.
Any Monroe County public high school graduate is encouraged to plan ahead and to apply for the MCAREA Scholarship in future years after he or she has been accepted into an accredited college or university school of education. Application information is available from the guidance offices of Brookwood, Cashton, Sparta, and Tomah High Schools.
