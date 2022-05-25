 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McMahon news principal at LaGrange Elementary School

Kelly McMahon

McMahon

 Steve Rundio

Kelly McMahon has been selected as the new principal of LaGrange Elementary School in Tomah.

McMahon will replace Michelle Clark, who was recently named as the Tomah Area School District business manager.

“We’re excited to have Mrs. McMahon begin her new role as LaGrange elementary principal,” said Tomah superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson. “Her focus on servant leadership will grow and elevate educational opportunities for students, faculty and families at LaGrange Elementary School.”

McMahon graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2012 and later received her master’s degree from Viterbo University in La Crosse. She began her career at an elementary school in Tremplealeau and has taught at Bluff Elementary School in Onalaska the past six years.

“Within each building I have worked, I have dedicated myself to the students, families, staff and community,” McMahon said. “I promise to be honest, compassionate, loyal and to serve the community.”

People are also reading…

McMahon begins her new job July 1.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

