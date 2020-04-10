McMullen County Park stays open

McMullen Park is preparing for at least a semi-normal 2020 season.
Monroe County Parks and Forestry director Chad Ziegler said Thursday the park is open and is planning to launch its camping season April 18. The camping season normally opens the first weekend in April, but Ziegler said this year's opening was delayed as his department develops a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will have additional policies in place to keep people spread out," Ziegler said.
He said the department is discussing limiting the number of campers per site and keeping the restroom/shower facility and swimming beach closed. There are no plans to lock the pit toilets.
The 60-acre park, located near Warrens, has 71 campsites, two playground areas, a boat launch and fishing pier.
Ziegler also said the park's annual spring cleanup day is still scheduled for April 25. He said anyone who participates will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
He said keeping the park open is a priority.
"A lot of people enjoy going out there, and it would be nice to keep it open, even with restrictions," Ziegler said. "We're just trying to encourage people to get outside while not congregating in groups."
The county also maintains the Angelo Wayside on Hwy. 21 east of Sparta. The park, including the boat launch on Angelo Pond, remains open, but Ziegler said no decision has been made whether to set up portable toilets. The wayside was acquired from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in 2010 and became Monroe County's second park.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!