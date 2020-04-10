McMullen County Park stays open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McMullen Park is preparing for at least a semi-normal 2020 season.

Monroe County Parks and Forestry director Chad Ziegler said Thursday the park is open and is planning to launch its camping season April 18. The camping season normally opens the first weekend in April, but Ziegler said this year's opening was delayed as his department develops a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will have additional policies in place to keep people spread out," Ziegler said.

He said the department is discussing limiting the number of campers per site and keeping the restroom/shower facility and swimming beach closed. There are no plans to lock the pit toilets.

The 60-acre park, located near Warrens, has 71 campsites, two playground areas, a boat launch and fishing pier.

Ziegler also said the park's annual spring cleanup day is still scheduled for April 25. He said anyone who participates will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

He said keeping the park open is a priority.

"A lot of people enjoy going out there, and it would be nice to keep it open, even with restrictions," Ziegler said. "We're just trying to encourage people to get outside while not congregating in groups."