School breakfast and lunch will cost more in the Tomah Area School District in the upcoming school year. The Tomah School Board Monday voted to increase prices during its regular monthly meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Prices for lunch will rise 15 cents to $2.80 at the district's elementary schools. Prices at the middle school and high school will rise by 10 cents to $2.95 and $3.05.
Breakfast will increase by 10 cents across the board to $1.65 at the elementary and middle school levels and $1.85 at the high school.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the increases are necessary to avoid using general funds to cover the program's cost. He said the district would need to use $10,000 in general funds to forestall a price increase. Gaarder hopes the district can hold the line on prices next year.
In other business, the board heard an update on hiring for the 2019-20 school year. Superintendent Cindy Zahrte said there are still 12 unfilled positions, including a speech pathologist position for which the district had no applicants.
Zahrte expressed confidence the other positions will be filled and said "we've been happy" with the quality of applications.
The board also:
- Voted to keep the salary for substitute teachers at $120 per day. It was last raised in 2016-17.
- Updated school safety procedures to bring them in line with other school districts in Monroe County.
- Reviewed the school district's strategic plan.
- Approved academic standards for the 2019-20 school year.
- Designated the depositories, newspaper of record and school attorneys for 2019-20.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
