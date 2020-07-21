Medical emergency suspected in town of Jefferson crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 86-year-old woman was airlifted for medical attention after a one-vehicle crash July 20 in the town of Jefferson.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Leona Dillon was driving on Ogden Avenue when she suffered a medical emergency that caused her vehicle to leave the roadway shortly after 6 p.m.

Dillon's vehicle entered a driveway, struck and killed a dog, turned around in a yard and headed back toward the road. It then traveled through a line fence into a ditch on the south side of Ogden Avenue and back across the road before coming to rest in a ditch on the north side of the road.

Neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected. Dillon was transported via Gundersen Air for medical attention pertaining to her medical emergency.

The sheriff’s office and Gundersen Air were assisted at the scene by the Cashton Police Department, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance Service.

