You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Medical emergency suspected in town of Jefferson crash
0 comments
top story

Medical emergency suspected in town of Jefferson crash

{{featured_button_text}}

An 86-year-old woman was airlifted for medical attention after a one-vehicle crash July 20 in the town of Jefferson.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Leona Dillon was driving on Ogden Avenue when she suffered a medical emergency that caused her vehicle to leave the roadway shortly after 6 p.m.

Dillon's vehicle entered a driveway, struck and killed a dog, turned around in a yard and headed back toward the road. It then traveled through a line fence into a ditch on the south side of Ogden Avenue and back across the road before coming to rest in a ditch on the north side of the road.

Neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected. Dillon was transported via Gundersen Air for medical attention pertaining to her medical emergency.

The sheriff’s office and Gundersen Air were assisted at the scene by the Cashton Police Department, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance Service.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomah man referred for fourth OWI
News

Tomah man referred for fourth OWI

A 43-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after police received a call of s…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News