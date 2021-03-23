Medical training at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy’s medical training facilities have a busy training season ahead teaching the soldiers who help their teammates recover from illness or injury.

Fort McCoy has two medical training facilities: the Medical Simulation Training Center and Regional Training Site-Medical. The MSTC focuses on combat medical skills, while RTS-Medical primarily helps soldiers who set up field hospitals and keep them running.

“Our mission is to conduct sustainment training for all Army 68Ws, or medics,” said Luis Illescas, a course coordinator with the MSTC. 68W is the military occupational specialty for combat medic specialists who administer emergency medical care in the field in both combat and humanitarian situations.

“(Medics) have a 72-hour continuing education requirement that has to be met every two years,” Illescas said. “We help them meet that training requirement; if they don't meet it, they lose their license and military occupational specialty (MOS).”

The MSTC offers multiple courses to choose from, which allows units to complete their certification requirements in one go or combine it with other training. Classes are scheduled for both medic and paramedic refresher courses throughout the year, and in 2021, there will be many.