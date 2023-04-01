Alice Ackerman, elder benefit specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Monroe County will giver a presentation on the different sections of Medicare (Parts A, B and D) Tuesday, April 19 from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Monroe County Board Assembly Room in Sparta. Attendees are asked to use the South Side/Oak Street entrance.

It will include what each part covers and which deductibles and co-pays may apply. Ackerman will also answer questions about specific coverage issues.

Other topics include the difference between public and private Medicare options to cover the 20% that Medicare doesn’t cover and new features for 2023.

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Ackerman at 608-269-8693 or email at Alice.Ackerman@co.monroe.wi.us.