The village of Melvina is getting a $50,000 loan to repair roads damaged by last year's flooding.
The loan was approved by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. The village's streets sustained heavy damage from an Aug. 27, 2018, storm that dumped more than 10 inches of rain on southern Monroe County.
Board chair and state treasurer Sarah Godlewski said Melvina is one of many communities in the state forced to respond to a more volatile climate.
"As our state experiences increasingly severe weather from record-breaking winter snowfalls to spring and summer flooding, I’m glad the BCPL can be a resource for communities in need of quick and affordable financing to address the impacts of climate change," she said.
Godlewski, a Democrat elected last November, also announced that the town of Willard in Rusk County will receive a $37,000 loan for a new snowplow to address "record-breaking snowfall this winter."
Godlewski said BCPL recently lifted a "gag order" that prevented staff from discussing climate change during the course of their work.
“Climate change has already impacted our state’s communities, and we will continue to see it impact our environment and our bottom line," she said. "I’m glad that our staff can again consider the facts of a changing climate when managing our trust funds, timber lands and loan program.”
BCPL operates entirely on program revenue. The 2018 earnings of $35.7 million provide the sole source of state funding for K-12 public school library materials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.