Memorial Day ceremony at Tomah's Oak Grove Cemetery cancelled

There won't be a Memorial Day ceremony at Tomah's Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pete Peterson of the Tomah Veterans Association said Wednesday the annual ceremony set for Monday, May 25 has been cancelled.

Large gatherings have been prohibited since Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers established his Safer at Home order in March and extended it to May 26, the day after Memorial Day. The order was issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because of circumstances, we can't put it on," Peterson said. "We don't need all those people in one place."

Peterson, who has emceed the ceremony for many years, said the veterans association will continue its tradition of placing flags at the gravesides of military veterans as Memorial Day approaches.

"We will put flags out in the cemetery," Peterson said. "It doesn't take a crowd of people to do that."

Peterson said he will miss the gathering and is already looking forward to the 2021 ceremony.

"The one thing I've noticed about it is that I see the same people every year," he said. "There's a big military presence in this town. It means everything about the United States. It's such an important ceremony"

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

