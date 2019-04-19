In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Monroe County Mental Health Coalition is sponsoring an event Friday, May 3 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Sparta city hall. This year's educational presentation will be “Adverse Childhood Experiences: The Science of Risk, Resilience, and Health."
The presentation will be provided by members of Resilient/Trauma Informed Monroe County Support team. Professionals and community members are invited to attend the free, introductory educational session on adverse childhood experiences and trauma-informed care. ACEs have been reported to be the single greatest unaddressed public health threat facing the country.
This session is designed to help attendees:
- Understand how ACEs impact health and well-being across the lifespan.
- Increase self-awareness to approach everyday work and interactions through a trauma-informed perspective.
- Learn how individuals can partner with the community to address ACEs and embed trauma-informed care approaches to improve health.
There will also be a proclamation signing from 8:30-8:45 a.m. and a presentation from Ms. Sparta, Emily Phillips, from 8:45-9:15 a.m. There is no cost for the event, and it is open to community members and professionals.
Advanced registration is preferred but not required. Anyone interested in attending or who would like more information on this event can contact Kayleigh Day, at Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 or kayleigh.day@co.monroe.wi.us.
