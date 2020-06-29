Methodist church continues tradition of July 4 ice cream social

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During a summer when a multitude of annual events have been cancelled, one tradition will continue.

First United Methodist Church of Tomah is moving ahead with its annual Saturday, July 4 summer ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church parking lot on Butts Avenue.

The event won’t look exactly the same as last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lamont Kiefer, one of the organizers, said church members were determined to keep the ice cream social alive in some form. Instead of a dine-in meal, food will be distributed via drive-though.

“This has been a tradition of ours,” Kiefer said. “We wanted to help the community with a little bit of normalcy.”

The decision came after the church prepared, assembled and distributed 250 meals June 15 for the Tomah Community Dinner. Kiefer said special procedures that included the use of masks and gloves and continuous hand-washing allowed dinner to be served “without a hitch.”

“It was a trial run,” he said.

Kiefer said adjustments have been made to the menu. It includes a brat or hot dog, condiment packets, a bag of chips, homemade brownie, ice cream cup and a bottle of water for $5.