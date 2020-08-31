 Skip to main content
Methodist church donates $2,800 from fundraisers
Nonprofits

Family Promise of Monroe County and Noah's Ark Christian Preschool shared nearly $2,800 in funds from a July 4 Ice Cream Social fundraiser sponsored by First United Methodist Church.

Pictured, from left: Kathleen Kett, Family Promise board member; April Buchanan Butler, Family Promise executive director; Dean Baumgarten, chair of First United Methodist Church board; Lamont Kiefer, Ice Cream Social fundraising chair; Krysta Deede, pastor, First First United Methodist Church; Danielle Anderson, director, Noah's Ark.

 Steve Rundio

The summer of COVID-19 has made it a tough summer to raise funds, but First United Methodist Church raised nearly $2,800 for a pair of local nonprofits during its annual Saturday, July 4 summer ice cream social.

The event was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but church members kept the fundraiser alive by offering drive-through meals on Independence Day consisting of a bratwurst or hot dog, a bag of chips, a homemade brownie, an ice cream cup and bottled water..

Family Promise of Monroe County and Noah's Ark Christian Preschool were the beneficiaries of this year's event.

Earlier this year, Family Promise enrolled its first families in the program, which is designed to assist homeless families achieve a sustainable home. There are 13 host sites (mostly churches) that will house the families on a rotating basis and provide an evening meal and breakfast. During the day, clients are transported from the host site to the main facility in Sparta, where clients receive case management to address their housing needs.

Noah's Ark Preschool is expanding its hours and enrollment and is implementing a new curriculum. Thirty youngsters are expected to enroll this fall, including those taking 4K kindergarten in partnership with the Tomah Area School District.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

