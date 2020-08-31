Methodist church donates $2,800 from fundraisers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The summer of COVID-19 has made it a tough summer to raise funds, but First United Methodist Church raised nearly $2,800 for a pair of local nonprofits during its annual Saturday, July 4 summer ice cream social.

The event was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but church members kept the fundraiser alive by offering drive-through meals on Independence Day consisting of a bratwurst or hot dog, a bag of chips, a homemade brownie, an ice cream cup and bottled water..

Family Promise of Monroe County and Noah's Ark Christian Preschool were the beneficiaries of this year's event.

Earlier this year, Family Promise enrolled its first families in the program, which is designed to assist homeless families achieve a sustainable home. There are 13 host sites (mostly churches) that will house the families on a rotating basis and provide an evening meal and breakfast. During the day, clients are transported from the host site to the main facility in Sparta, where clients receive case management to address their housing needs.

Noah's Ark Preschool is expanding its hours and enrollment and is implementing a new curriculum. Thirty youngsters are expected to enroll this fall, including those taking 4K kindergarten in partnership with the Tomah Area School District.

