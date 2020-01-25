You are the owner of this article.
Methodist church to host Jan. 30 blood drive
First United Methodist Church of Tomah will host a community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the church's fellowship hall.

The church is located at 1105 Butts Ave.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

