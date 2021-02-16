Midwest Manure Summit set for Feb. 24

The 2021 Midwest Manure Summit is going virtual. The free online event, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Dairy Team and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

As in previous years, the Midwest Manure Summit will feature leading researchers and industry professionals discussing strategies and technologies to optimize manure management, upgrade biogas production and effectively manage manure-derived nutrients and odor and gas emissions.

Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at http://midwestmanure.org. The first 100 summit registrants will be mailed a free “goodie bag” filled with resources and materials to complement the webinar format and topics.

Questions regarding the summit can be directed to Heather Schlesser, Extension Marathon County at heather.schlesser@wisc.edu or 715-261-1230, ext. 2.

