Mike Gnewikow, Sue Bloom, Rick Murray win Tomah School Board seats

Mike Gnewikow, Sue Bloom and Rick Murray are the new members of the Tomah School Board. They were the top three vote-getters for the three at-large seats at stake in the April 7 general election.
The results were released early Monday evening.
Vote totals were: Gnewikow 2,544, Bloom 2,442, Murray 1,990, Spencer Stephens 1,620, Kirk Arity 1,402, Mitchell Koel 1,016.
The winners will take their seats during a reorganization meeting later this month.
Incumbents Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen didn't seek re-election.
