Mike Murray re-elected mayor of Tomah
Mike Murray re-elected mayor of Tomah

Mike Murray has been re-elected as mayor of Tomah.

Murray won his second two-year term by defeating former mayor Nellie Pater, 1,225-540.

In the only contested Tomah City Council race, challenger Dean Peterson defeated incumbent Susan Holme in the 8th District, 119-101.

Incumbents Richard Yarrington (2nd District), Shawn Zabinsky (4th) and Lamont Kiefer (6th) were unopposed for re-election.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

