Mile Bluff announces flu clinics

Mile Bluff Medical Center has announced a series of upcoming flu vaccine clinics.
Appointments are required and be scheduled by calling 608-847-5000. People with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to wait to get flu shots until the symptoms subside.
Clinics are scheduled as followes:
Necedah Family Medical Center
Saturday, Oct.3, 8-11 a.m.
Elroy Family Medical Center
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8-11 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 12, 4-6:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26, 4-6:30 p.m.
Mile Bluff Clinic, Mauston
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m to noon.
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.
New Lisbon Family Medical Center
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct, 24, 8-11 a.m.
Immunizations can be administered during clinic appointments, and at Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy in downtown Mauston.
While the flu vaccine doesn’t protect patients from COVID-19, it does provide protection from the flu and the serious health complications that can come with it. Clinic officials say it also decreases the need for medical services and hospitalizations and frees up healthcare resources that may be needed to handle other illnesses, such as COVID-19.
