Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will host a two-day blood drive Aug 12-13.
The blood drive will run Monday, Aug. 12 from 1-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone who would like to make a donation is encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive, which allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected the next day. Walk-ins will still be welcome, but they will be asked to book a donation time based on appointment availability.
Blood donors must:
- Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)
- Feel well on day of donation
- Be free of major cold and flu symptoms
- Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years
- Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS
To make an appointment, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.
