You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mile Bluff cancels public activities in wake of COVID-19
0 comments

Mile Bluff cancels public activities in wake of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Following the guidance of the federal Centers for Disease Control and local and state public health authorities, all support groups, classes and events have been canceled or postponed at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston and its clinics in Necedah, New Lisbon, Elroy and Wisconsin Dells.

Information will be sent out as meetings and events are rescheduled. Visit milebluff.com or Mile Bluff's Facebook page for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News