Mile Bluff cancels public activities in wake of COVID-19

Following the guidance of the federal Centers for Disease Control and local and state public health authorities, all support groups, classes and events have been canceled or postponed at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston and its clinics in Necedah, New Lisbon, Elroy and Wisconsin Dells.
Information will be sent out as meetings and events are rescheduled. Visit milebluff.com or Mile Bluff's Facebook page for more information.
