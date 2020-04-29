Mile Bluff continues with well-child exams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is urging parents to maintain their “well-child” appointments with medical staff.

Dr. Ryan Plamann said parents have raised questions about whether well-child visits are considered essential in the wake of the Safer at Home order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I would consider well visits, especially when patients require vaccines, to be essential,” said Plamann, pediatrician at Mile Bluff. “We have to take COVID-19 seriously, but we cannot disregard other healthcare needs. If we do not keep up with routine vaccinations, it puts our children at a higher risk for other preventable disease.”

Plamann said well-child exams follow a specific schedule that has been outlined by the American Academy of Pediatrics. In addition to reviewing a child’s overall health, growth and general well-being, vaccines are given to help prevent diseases like chicken pox, measles, influenza and polio. The vaccines are usually given in a specific order, and if skipped or postponed for too long, the health of children may be at risk.