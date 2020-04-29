Mile Bluff continues with well-child exams

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is urging parents to maintain their “well-child” appointments with medical staff.
Dr. Ryan Plamann said parents have raised questions about whether well-child visits are considered essential in the wake of the Safer at Home order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I would consider well visits, especially when patients require vaccines, to be essential,” said Plamann, pediatrician at Mile Bluff. “We have to take COVID-19 seriously, but we cannot disregard other healthcare needs. If we do not keep up with routine vaccinations, it puts our children at a higher risk for other preventable disease.”
Plamann said well-child exams follow a specific schedule that has been outlined by the American Academy of Pediatrics. In addition to reviewing a child’s overall health, growth and general well-being, vaccines are given to help prevent diseases like chicken pox, measles, influenza and polio. The vaccines are usually given in a specific order, and if skipped or postponed for too long, the health of children may be at risk.
“Vaccines are essential to keeping our children safe,” Plamann said. “By not vaccinating, it opens up our patients to diseases such as meningitis, pneumonia, tetanus and other serious illnesses that are preventable.”
Plamann said the exams can be done while maintaining proper safeguards.
“At Mile Bluff, we are taking many precautions to keep our healthy patients safe when they come in for their well-child visits,” he said. “Providers and staff are taking and following all the precautions we can.”
He said uring the COVID-19 pandemic, the general healthcare needs of patients have not gone away.
“Illnesses other than COVID-19 are still going around,” Plamann said. “Skin infections, rashes and urinary tract infections may require children to be seen. Acute injuries, such as possible broken bones, need to be cared for as well. Acute mental health concerns would also be considered essential.”
He said telehealth is an option. Established Mile Bluff patients have the opportunity to connect with their provider from their home.
Parents can schedule a well-child visit or obtain up-to-date information on their child’s vaccination schedule by calling Mile Bluff at 608-847-5000.
