Mile Bluff expands COVID-19 testing

Testing for COVID-19 will move from Mile Bluff’s Emergency/Urgent Care Department to the East Clinic of Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston. The change in location will allow for the expansion of testing times, which will be Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This service is intended for those who have minor, moderate or no symptoms of COVID-19, and the test is billed as an outpatient lab appointment.

Anyone interested in using the service is encouraged to reserve a spot online by doing the following:

Visit www.milebluff and find “COVID-19 Testing” on the homepage.

Scroll to and click on the “save my spot in line” button. This will go to the Clockwise system.

Select “COVID-19 Testing” from the first drop down menu.

Fill in the needed information at the bottom of the page, choose a preferred time and select “Screening/Testing” as the reason for a visit.

Once hitting “Confirm me," the patient will receive confirmation and additional information.