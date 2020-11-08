Mile Bluff expands COVID-19 testing

Testing for COVID-19 will move from Mile Bluff’s Emergency/Urgent Care Department to the East Clinic of Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston. The change in location will allow for the expansion of testing times, which will be Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This service is intended for those who have minor, moderate or no symptoms of COVID-19, and the test is billed as an outpatient lab appointment.
Anyone interested in using the service is encouraged to reserve a spot online by doing the following:
- Visit www.milebluff and find “COVID-19 Testing” on the homepage.
- Scroll to and click on the “save my spot in line” button. This will go to the Clockwise system.
- Select “COVID-19 Testing” from the first drop down menu.
- Fill in the needed information at the bottom of the page, choose a preferred time and select “Screening/Testing” as the reason for a visit.
- Once hitting “Confirm me," the patient will receive confirmation and additional information.
After arriving at Mile Bluff for the test, take the driveway marked Entrance A, follow the blue arrows to the East Clinic and remain in the vehicle until receiving a text message to enter. Patients will be met at the door and escorted to a testing room, where they will be registered before receiving a COVID-19 nasal swab test.
Test results will be posted to the patient's online patient portal within 72 hours after the test. Those without a portal account will be given instructions on how to create a portal. The patient portal is the only way to receive the results of the test.
