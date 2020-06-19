You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mile Bluff Foundation golf outing Aug. 13
0 comments

Mile Bluff Foundation golf outing Aug. 13

{{featured_button_text}}

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will hold its 10th annual golf outing Thursday, Aug. 13 to support local healthcare initiatives.

The event will be held at Castle Rock Golf Course and will be a four-person scramble that includes a free driving range, golf games, proximity contests, a dinner and awards reception.

Foundation executive director Martha Airth-Lindree said Mile Bluff is pursuing “creative ways” to allow golfers to participate while abiding by physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We are being very mindful of COVID-19, as the safety of our golfers is paramount,” Airth-Kindree said “We are keeping a close watch on CDC and local guidelines, as well as working directly with Castle Rock Golf Course. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and flexibility as we plan a fun day on the greens while taking steps to keep everyone safe.”

To sign up to golf or sponsor the event, visit the “calendar of events” at milebluff.com.

For more information about golf registration or sponsorship opportunities, call Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

COVID cases rise in Monroe County

Monroe County has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Saturday through Wednesday, and public officials are warning that community spread is i…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News