Mile Bluff Foundation golf outing Aug. 13

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will hold its 10th annual golf outing Thursday, Aug. 13 to support local healthcare initiatives.

The event will be held at Castle Rock Golf Course and will be a four-person scramble that includes a free driving range, golf games, proximity contests, a dinner and awards reception.

Foundation executive director Martha Airth-Lindree said Mile Bluff is pursuing “creative ways” to allow golfers to participate while abiding by physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We are being very mindful of COVID-19, as the safety of our golfers is paramount,” Airth-Kindree said “We are keeping a close watch on CDC and local guidelines, as well as working directly with Castle Rock Golf Course. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and flexibility as we plan a fun day on the greens while taking steps to keep everyone safe.”

To sign up to golf or sponsor the event, visit the “calendar of events” at milebluff.com.

For more information about golf registration or sponsorship opportunities, call Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495.

