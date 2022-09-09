Mile Bluff Foundation offers mental health first aid training

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is bringing Mental Health First Aid training to Mauston. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge.

Mental Health First Aid is a one-day course that prepares attendees to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Attendees will learn a five-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out, offering appropriate support, and connecting others with available resources.

The first course will be held Friday, October 14 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. This one-day interactive course teaches attendees how to help an adult who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

The foundation will be providing these free trainings throughout the remainder of 2022, and into the spring of 2023. Several sessions will be geared toward adult mental health; others will cover youth mental health.

“Knowing what to say and when to say it if someone is in a mental health crisis can be challenging,” said Katie Nuttall, director of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation. “Our hope is that these Mental Health First Aid trainings leave attendees more prepared in identifying a potential situation and how to have an appropriate response.”

The first youth mental health first aid training will be held virtually Thursday, Oct. 27. This program is designed to teach parents, family members, school staff and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing mental health or addiction challenges. This program is designed for adults who regularly interact with young people.

The trainings are free to anyone in the community. They are led by a certified instructor who follows a national curriculum and uses teaching standards while emphasizing hope for recovery. Once this course is completed, attendees will be certified in Mental Health First Aid.

Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit the Calendar of Events at milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.