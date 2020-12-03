 Skip to main content
Mile Bluff health fair in Mauston Dec. 10
Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will host a health fair Thursday, Dec. 10 from 7-11 a.m.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be available, along with the opportunity to discuss specific risks for developing diabetes and heart disease with Mile Bluff’s health care professionals.

A lipid profile test is available for $20 with fasting optional.

In addition, a member from Mile Bluff’s audiology team will be available from 8-11 a.m. to perform free hearing tests. They will discuss specific risks for developing hearing loss.

Attendees must be feeling well and be free of COVID-19 symptoms the day of the health fair. Face coverings are required.

Patients can have their test results reviewed in consultation with Mile Bluff Medical Center health care professionals.

Appointments are required for all services and can be made by calling 608-847-1845.

